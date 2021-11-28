Former deputy head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Barinov, convicted of bribes, dies – RBK

Nikolai Barinov served as deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service for over 12 years. In particular, he oversaw the construction of the Kresty-2 isolation ward. A year ago, he left the colony, where he was sent on the case of receiving bribes during the construction of a pre-trial detention center.

Nikolay Barinov

(Photo: Sergey Nikolaev / TASS)



Nikolai Barinov, former deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, died at the age of 63. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Alexander Khinshtein.

“Barinov has been the deputy head of the prison department for over 12 years, since 1998. He was responsible for logistic and financial and economic issues, ”the deputy wrote.

He recalled that in 2017, after his resignation, Barinov was arrested and subsequently sentenced to three and a half years in prison. “I was released a year ago,” Khinshtein said.

The Investigative Committee (IC) opened a bribery criminal case against Barinov in the fall of 2017. As reported in the UK, he oversaw the construction of an isolation ward for 4 thousand places in the Kolpinsky district of St. Petersburg (it was about “Kresty-2”). According to the investigation, Barinov promised the general director of two construction companies that he would ensure the signing of documents on the work performed for a monetary remuneration. According to the investigation, Barinov demanded at least 12% of all payments for the construction of the isolation ward received on the company’s bank account. The SK believed that Barinov received several bribes totaling 110 million rubles. between October 2007 and December 2012.