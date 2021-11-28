France extends travel ban from seven African countries

https://ria.ru/20211128/koronavirus-1761109957.html

France extends until December 1 a ban on transport links with seven countries in southern Africa amid the spread of a new strain of coronavirus “omicron.” RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

2021-11-28T09: 53

PARIS, 28 Nov – RIA Novosti. France extends until December 1 a ban on transport links with seven countries in southern Africa amid the spread of a new strain of the omicron coronavirus. The World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting on Friday, decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as causing concern. WHO named the new strain B.1.1.529 with the Greek letter omicron. The countries of the European Union, amid news of a new version of the coronavirus, agreed to impose restrictions on entry into the EU from seven countries in the South African region. The measures apply to South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique. Previously, it was assumed that the ban on movement from these states to France would last until November 29. The “date” November 29, 2021 (year) “changed to the date” December 1 2021 (year) “, says the government decree updating the previous one.

