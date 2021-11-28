https://ria.ru/20211128/koronavirus-1761109957.html
France extends travel ban from seven African countries
France has extended the ban on entry from seven African countries – Russia news today
France extends travel ban from seven African countries
France extends until December 1 a ban on transport links with seven countries in southern Africa amid the spread of a new strain of coronavirus “omicron.” RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021
2021-11-28T09: 53
2021-11-28T09: 53
2021-11-28T10: 34
spread of coronavirus
in the world
Botswana
Lesotho
France
European Union
WHO
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/1f/1582476455_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_41a50668573a34d91cf27c63c8854ebb.jpg
PARIS, 28 Nov – RIA Novosti. France extends until December 1 a ban on transport links with seven countries in southern Africa amid the spread of a new strain of the omicron coronavirus. The World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting on Friday, decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as causing concern. WHO named the new strain B.1.1.529 with the Greek letter omicron. The countries of the European Union, amid news of a new version of the coronavirus, agreed to impose restrictions on entry into the EU from seven countries in the South African region. The measures apply to South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique. Previously, it was assumed that the ban on movement from these states to France would last until November 29. The “date” November 29, 2021 (year) “changed to the date” December 1 2021 (year) “, says the government decree updating the previous one.
https://ria.ru/20211128/germaniya-1761099130.html
Botswana
Lesotho
France
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/1f/1582476455_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0be8c51fc37655fc57b20cf07857ddc3.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, botswana, lesotho, france, the eu, who, coronavirus covid-19, news – tourism
France extends travel ban from seven African countries