https://ria.ru/20211128/vzyatka-1761181686.html
FSB detained ex-official of Kerch mayor’s office for bribes
FSB detained ex-official of Kerch Mayor’s Office for bribes – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
FSB detained ex-official of Kerch mayor’s office for bribes
Employees of the Federal Security Service detained the former head of the department of the single customer of the Kerch administration, Sergei Organov, on suspicion of … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
2021-11-28T22: 17
2021-11-28T22: 17
2021-11-28T23: 50
incidents
bribe
Republic of Crimea
Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia)
kerch
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156262/32/1562623225_0:145:3126:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_72def8c2f8c901be2b506820512363dd.jpg
SIMFEROPOL, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Employees of the Federal Security Service have detained the former head of the department of the single customer of the Kerch administration, Sergei Organov, on suspicion of taking bribes. A source in law enforcement agencies of the region told RIA Novosti. “Sergei Organov was detained on suspicion of taking bribes for patronage when accepting construction work performed by contractors and paying for them. We are talking about several episodes,” he said. According to the agency’s interlocutor, Organov carried out searches and confiscated material values. Criminal cases were initiated, including those under article 290 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Taking a bribe.” He supervised the construction sector in the city, which is being carried out within the framework of the federal target program for the development of the republic.
https://ria.ru/20211124/otstavka-1760481369.html
Republic of Crimea
kerch
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156262/32/1562623225_198-0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0926a91bd02a1b98bc1f24af76b6b030.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, bribe, republic of crimea, federal security service of the russian federation (FSB of russia), kerch, russia
FSB detained ex-official of Kerch mayor’s office for bribes