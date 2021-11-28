https://ria.ru/20211128/vzyatka-1761181686.html

FSB detained ex-official of Kerch mayor’s office for bribes

2021-11-28T22: 17

2021-11-28T22: 17

2021-11-28T23: 50

SIMFEROPOL, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Employees of the Federal Security Service have detained the former head of the department of the single customer of the Kerch administration, Sergei Organov, on suspicion of taking bribes. A source in law enforcement agencies of the region told RIA Novosti. “Sergei Organov was detained on suspicion of taking bribes for patronage when accepting construction work performed by contractors and paying for them. We are talking about several episodes,” he said. According to the agency’s interlocutor, Organov carried out searches and confiscated material values. Criminal cases were initiated, including those under article 290 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Taking a bribe.” He supervised the construction sector in the city, which is being carried out within the framework of the federal target program for the development of the republic.

