George Clooney – 60: six interesting facts about the actor

1. Show business is their family

George Clooney was born into a beauty queen and television personality. His aunt is singer Rosemary Clooney, her husband is actor Jose Ferrer, his numerous cousins ​​are also actors. It is not surprising that George got used to the spotlight and the attention of the cameras literally from a young age.

Rosemary Clooney and Jose Ferrer | A source: Rex / Fotodom.ru

2. He is not related to Abraham Lincoln

Speaking of relatives. There is a legend that Clooney is allegedly a descendant of the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln. But this is just a legend – in fact, the actor is only in a very distant relationship with the politician, and even that is purely formal – his great-grandmother in the fourth generation was Lincoln’s half-sister.

3. He suffered facial paralysis in high school.

George Clooney in the movie “Oh, where are you, brother?” | A source: Rex / Fotodom.ru

A genetic disease passed on to George Clooney from his father – Bell’s palsy – became the reason that the future star of the screens paralyzed the left half of the face for about a year. Because of this, classmates called him Frankenstein and brutally teased him. In an interview, the actor called this time the worst period in his life.

4. He has no higher education

For two years, from 1979 to 1981, George Clooney attended classes at Northern Kentucky University, and later, but not for long, at the University of Cincinnati at Ohio. But he never graduated from any of them.

5. Success is his middle name

George Clooney at the 2006 Academy Awards | A source: Rex / Fotodom.ru

George Clooney is one of the most distinguished figures in cinema. At least, this is the opinion of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts, the National Council of Film Critics of the United States, as well as the British Film Academy and many other organizations and festivals that regularly and eagerly reward Clooney, not only for acting, but also for director and production work.

By the way, lately he is more and more often leading the process on the set than he appears in the frame. So, in March it became known about the start of filming of the film adaptation of the novel “Tender Bar” with Ben Affleck in the title role and George Clooney in the director’s chair.

However, the hero of the day does not bury his acting talent either: in his own films, he often plays the main roles, as, for example, in the adventure fantasy “Midnight Sky” or the crime comedy “Catch 22”.

Shot from the movie “Midnight Sky”

In addition, we will soon be able to admire his duet with Julia Roberts again. It is reported that the actors, who starred together in films about Ocean’s friends, will be reunited in the romantic comedy about the former spouses “Ticket to Heaven.”

6. He is a generous fellow and a good friend.

In an interview, Clooney told how he thanked his friends for his long years of support. In 2013, having received a substantial fee for filming the film “Gravity”, the actor cashed out $ 14 million, gathered his loved ones and gave each of them a million.

Over the past 35 years, they have helped me a lot in one way or another. I slept on their couches when there was no money. They lent me. They helped me out whenever I needed it. And I also helped them whenever possible. We are all good friends.