George Clooney condemned the behavior of eyewitnesses after his accident

The actor could easily have lost his life in the summer of 2018.

In the summer of 2018, a misfortune happened to Hollywood actor George Clooney: the movie star got into an accident on a motorcycle in Italy, which almost cost him his life. In a new interview, the artist recalled this terrible day.

At a speed of more than 110 kilometers per hour, he collided with a car, flew over the steering wheel, broke the windshield of his bike, and then lay on the ground and screamed in pain. The man was saved from certain death by a motorcycle helmet.

“I was expecting that I was about to pass out,” says the actor.

A crowd of onlookers immediately gathered around him. George asked them for help, but he said people were too busy filming him on their phones.

“If you live in front of the public, then, being on earth and thinking that this is the last minute of your life, you understand that for some people this is just entertainment for their Facebook page,” Clooney quotes The Sunday Times. “I want to take each of them and shake them up.”

Recall that after that incident, the actor’s wife Amal Clooney forbade him to ride motorcycles.

