George Clooney – I Was Waiting For A Switch After A Motorcycle Accident

George Clooney said he “waited for my switch to turn off” after being in a motorcycle accident that could have killed him.

The actor was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Sardinia in 2018 while filming Catch 22, the film adaptation of Joseph Heller’s book of the same name, on an Italian island.

The accident happened when a Mercedes turned in front of him and he threw Clooney off the motorcycle, hitting the windshield.

George Clooney and his wife Amal (Jonathan Brady / PA)

The driver called the Italian carabinieri, who sent the municipal police, ambulance and fire department, and while on the ground, he realized that a crowd was gathering and people were filming him on their phones.

He told The Sunday Times, “I was waiting for my key to be closed. I’m fine now. “

“If you’re in full view of the public, you know when you’re in the audience thinking that this is the last moment of your life, it’s that for some people it’s just fun for their Facebook page.

“I’m a very positive guy, but it clearly tells me that you are really here to entertain them.”

“You want to take everyone and shake things up,” he added.

Clooney celebrated his 60th birthday in May when his wife Amal threw a party for his close friends.

He said, “The problem is sixty. But this one or he is dead. “

“I said to Amal: knock on wood, I’m healthy. I still play basketball with the young gang. I feel myself good”.

“But in 20 years I am 80, and 80 is a real number.

“I said that the next 20 years is serenity and we have to celebrate, we have to focus on the work that we do, which is just what we should feel in our chest.”