Germany asks not to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2

The German government has asked the US Congress not to impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany. This is reported by Axios, which publishes a confidential document, allegedly sent by the German Embassy in the United States to congressmen on November 19. “The document bears the designation ‘non-paper’, which is a common practice in closed discussions, in which the parties speak directly and bluntly about their political positions,” writes Axios. The German government did not confirm or deny its authenticity.

As stated in the document, the German government takes seriously its obligations under the July agreement with the United States on the need to seek a 10-year extension of the current contract for gas transit through Ukraine. Fears that Russia will refuse this transit is one of the main arguments of the opponents of Nord Stream 2.

The document also states that the launch of a gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea will not pose a threat to Ukraine if the transit of gas through its territory is preserved.

Berlin also argues that any US sanctions against its ally, Germany, “would be an exclusively Putin victory” and would jeopardize the fulfillment of German obligations, including support for Ukraine, which would jeopardize “transatlantic unity.” The appeal also notes that the current rise in gas prices on the world market cannot be attributed only to Russia’s actions.

The document also says that if the Kremlin begins to use Nord Stream 2 for political purposes, Germany has a number of tools to put pressure on Moscow.

A spokesman for the State Department, commenting on the document for Axios, said that maintaining allied relations with Berlin and protecting Ukraine’s interests do not contradict each other, and Washington intends to “most effectively” achieve both goals.

Earlier, the American media, in particular Foreign Policy and The Hill, reported that the Biden administration is trying to persuade Democratic senators not to support the inclusion of additional sanctions against Nord Stream 2 in the draft US defense budget. In particular, the White House warns that it is important “not to alienate Germany”, which should play a key role in a coordinated response from the West in the event that Russia “invades Ukraine again.”

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a joint project of the Russian Gazprom and a number of European, primarily German, companies was finally completed in September. He is now awaiting certification by the German authorities and final approval from the European Commission. The United States and a number of EU countries oppose the implementation of this project, calling it an instrument of US pressure on Ukraine and the European Union. The United States imposed a number of sanctions in connection with the project, which, however, did not affect the pipeline itself and its owners. Congress is now discussing the possibility of legally obliging the US administration to impose tougher sanctions.

In Germany, the government will change soon. Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is expected to become Germany’s new Chancellor. The coalition government will also have opponents of the pipeline – the Green Party. The coalition agreement, however, does not mention Nord Stream 2, so Berlin’s policy towards the pipeline is likely to remain unchanged.