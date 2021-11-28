Good old bitcoin or “fresh” Dogecoin and Shiba-Inu: which cryptocurrencies are better invested in – bitcoin news

It should be noted that success in the market was demonstrated by both the most famous cryptocurrency in the world – bitcoin, and relatively young tokens created on the wave of hype. For example, Dogecoin and Shiba-Inu.

Good old bitcoin

Bitcoin has already established itself in the world of finance and has become the real gold of the cryptocurrency market. It gained such fame because in conditions of economic turbulence, investors most often choose this particular asset in order to transfer money into it from traditional trading instruments (stocks and raw materials).

Recently Bitcoin updated your historical record, rising above 69 thousand dollars per coin. This growth can be explained by the fears of market participants that global central banks will start scale back measures to inject liquidity into the markets due to accelerating inflation. However, after a sharp rise, this cryptocurrency may begin to correct and significantly drop in price.

New Wave Cryptocurrencies

On the other hand, investors are beginning to consider “fresh” cryptocurrencies that have only recently appeared on the financial market, how alternative to bitcoin. In recent years, there have been many of them. Moreover, some of them, despite the fact that they were launched on the wave of hype, were able to gain a foothold in the market and become interesting investment instruments.

One of these cryptocurrencies is Dogecoin. In general, the creators of this coin did not pursue the goal of creating a serious asset, therefore Dogecoin appeared on the market as a parody of the explosive growth of altcoins. A popular dog meme was used for the project’s logo. However, since its appearance on the market, the value of a digital coin has grown already in 118 times. Acurrent price of this cryptocurrency is $ 0.19, and market capitalization reached 26.4 billion dollars.

Note! This is one of the favorite cryptocurrencies of the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk. He more than once provoking Takeoff of Dogecoin quotes with their tweets.

Uses the dog theme and the young Shiba Inu project. It was also launched on the market as a joke, but the demand for this cryptocurrency was unexpectedly very high. Shiba Inu recently renewed its all-time high at $ 0.000086, and its capitalization reached 22.4 billion dollars. The first investor to invest only a few thousand dollars in Shiba Inu has already earned thanks to this coin 5.7 billion dollars.

Interest in Shiba Inu was also shown by billionaire and businessman Elon Musk. After he wrote in his Twitter that he is looking for a puppy of the Shiba Inu breed, users perceived this statement as an interest in this digital currency, and the market price of the token went up sharply.

How to make a choice

“Fresh” cryptocurrencies have a number of advantages over bitcoin: they cost less, show an explosive growth in quotations and arouse interest among a wide range of investors. But this category of cryptocurrencies also has some disadvantages:

high volatility,

uncertain future.

Experts told what assets investors should pay attention to / Photo Unsplash

