Gunzburg spoke about the creation of a nasal vaccine against everything

Gunzburg assessed the possibility of creating a nasal vaccine against infections

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

In the future, the development of nasal vaccines against other diseases, not only from COVID-19, is not excluded. This was shared by the director of the N.F. Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg.

“So far, the development of all nasal vaccines is constrained by the fact that it is difficult to determine the effectiveness of vaccination by any marker. Only an epidemiological marker can be a marker, but it can be obtained for more than one year. And vaccines that are used by injection, there you can measure the titer of antibodies, thereby showing whether the vaccine is effective or not. With a nasal vaccine, this is currently difficult to do, ”he told TASS.

Gunzburg noted that nasal vaccines will be relevant for those diseases in which it is important to create immune protection at the level of the mucous membranes. According to the expert, in this case it will be a promising development.

The director of NICEM named one of the advantages of the nasal vaccine. He said that it would prevent the vaccinated person from transmitting the disease to others.