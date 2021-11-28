Halle Berry’s 5 problems on the set of Beats

The directorial debut of the actress turned out to be difficult from all sides.

Halle Berry’s highly anticipated directorial debut was released on Netflix on November 23. The actress not only filmed a sports drama about a girl-fighter with a difficult fate, but also played the main role in it. The dedication of the star on the set was sometimes terrifying, but the effort was worth it: the film was shown at a screening in Toronto. Critics also speak favorably about the picture (mostly praise for the lack of vanity and fearlessness). “KinoReporter” talks about the difficulties on the set of “Strikes”, which could be too tough for another debutant.

1

Initially, the script came to Berry almost by accident: in one of the interviews she admitted that the plot was centered on “a white Irish woman and a Catholic in her twenties.” However, Holly immediately felt a connection with the main character – a former MMA fighter, who is trying to revive her sports career, as well as regain custody of her son.

“Not being able to take on this job was torture. I couldn’t shake the thought that it must be someone like me – a middle-aged black woman, not someone just starting to live – who is clinging to the last, not the next chance. It got into me“

The producers had their own vision: Blake Lively was planned for the main role, and Nick Cassavetes was supposed to sit in the director’s chair. As a result, Berry spent six months waiting, but did not give up her thoughts to achieve the role. In Toronto, presenting her debut, she called “The Punches” her “last chance she couldn’t pass up.”

2

When Holly was finally approved for the role, the producers faced another problem: the creative team could not approve any director’s candidacy. As a result, the actress herself had to look for options until one of the producers advised her to take up the work herself. Given Berry’s emotional involvement with the material and a passionate desire to work on the project, this was the right decision, if not the only possible one.

3

On the set, Holly had a tough time as well. Despite the fact that the actress boasts amazing physical shape and spends a lot of time in the gym, she had to make every effort to look organically in the image of a fighter. MMA…

The shooting itself turned out to be traumatic: at some point partner Berry on frame broke her two ribs, hitting knee in the chest. It is noteworthy that the director did not pause the shooting, continuing to work.

Curiously, this isn’t the star’s first injury on set, given her love of action films. She also suffered a fractured rib on the set of the third John Wick. According to Holly, then she felt no pain at all, and then suddenly could not breathe.

“I thought I had bone cancer. Or that it is early osteoporosis. I could not understand why this was happening to me when I was really good physical shape“

4

After the end of filming, information appeared in the media that Halle Berry was not very dealt nobly with UFC title contender Kat Zingano. She stated that she agreed to Berry’s offer to star in the film, which is why she missed appointedth Ufc duel followed by was fired from the organization… Holly then abandoned her obligations and stopped all communication with Kat Zingano. The result was a lawsuit against the Hollywood star – demanding compensation.

5

When “The Strikes” was selected for the Toronto Film Festival, Halle Berry worried that the picture would be intercepted by pirates and merged into the network. At first, she did not at all imagine that it could be an online show – the pandemic was only gaining momentum, and the shows were only developing the rules for hybrid sessions.

“When I found out that they would be sending out screeners, I thought that the pirates were waiting in the wings.“

As a result, in Canada, the newly minted director presented an unfinished version of the film, and the online screenings of the sports drama were canceled. The premiere took place in a traditional format – in a hall full of spectators, even if they were local.