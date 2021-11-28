“He did not give promises to come”: Loza accused the doctors of the Botkin hospital of lying – Gazeta.Ru

Russian singer Yuri Loza, in an interview with Gazeta.Ru, said that he had not given the chief physician of the Botkin Hospital, Denis Gusev, a promise to come today to visit the “red zone”.

“Lies, lies, lies. Once again, he is lying again. No one spoke to me, and I did not speak to anyone and I was not going anywhere. I have a concert today. Can you hear the drums pounding? This is my setting (sound – approx. Gazeta.Ru) is going. I did not give any promises to anyone and did not intend to go anywhere. He’s lying, as always, ”he said.

Previously Denis Gusev, chief physician of the Botkin Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, said that the doctors were expecting the visit of the musician Yuri Loza to the “red zone”, but the artist did not come. According to him, in the morning Loza confirmed that he would visit the institution, but did not come and did not answer calls.

Chief doctors and heads of departments of large Russian hospitals on November 24 published an open letter to well-known anti-axers. The letter says that celebrity anti-vaccines are being invited on a tour of the “red zones” of covid hospitals.

Loza was also among the addressees of the letter. In response to his invitation by the doctors, he statedthat he is not going to visit the “red” zone for fears that he could be infected in the hospital.