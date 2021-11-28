“He is very good!”: Which of the stars kisses the best – Stars

Few films can be remembered where there were no kissing scenes. Such intimate shots in the film are not easy for the actors – someone is too tight and cannot cope with the excitement, and someone is so good that the partners on the set remember these kisses for a long time. WomanHit.ru found out which of the Hollywood actors kisses the best.

Keira Knightley – one of the few actresses who can behave at ease on the set. And her colleagues say that she also kisses beautifully, it is a pleasure to act with Kira in such scenes. After filming Pirates of the Caribbean, Orlando Bloom said in an interview that the actress is fluent in kissing techniques. Also, Alexander Skarsgard starred with Knightley in the film “Aftermath” and agreed with Bloom – the girl is a skillful kiss, he confirmed.

Dakota Johnson turned out to be no less talented in the art of kissing. Jamie Dornan, partner in the 50 Shades of Gray trilogy, said in an interview that the actress was very easy to work with, because of this, all intimate scenes were filmed quickly, and it was also pleasant to kiss the girl. Shia LaBeouf co-starred with Dakota in The Peanut Falcon. Recently in an interview he was asked who he had the best on-screen kiss with, the actor thought a little and shared: “With Dakota Johnson. She is great”.

Shaya LaBeouf keeps up with his colleague in kissing. Megan Fox said that the kisses with the actor are incredible. “He’s very good!” – said the actress. Interestingly, the scene where the actors kiss in Transformers 2: Revenge of the Fallen was filmed almost all day, so Megan could enjoy the process to the fullest. Sarah Roemer, co-star on Paranoia, also agreed with Fox. And their kiss with LaBeouf was on the shortlist for the Best Kiss award.

James McAvoy was the partner of Keira Knightley in the drama “Atonement”. The actress in all interviews praised James for having the best kiss of his life. Anya Taylor-Joy was also pleased with the kissing scene in the movie “Split”. The artist himself behaves very modestly on the set. For example, Anne Hathaway said that when they filmed an intimate scene in Jane Austen, the actor warned her that he would kiss without a tongue. And in an interview McAvoy said: “All these scenes are always strange to play.”

Keanu Reeves always very gentle and attentive in intimate scenes. This was talked about by Kerry-Anne Moss, partner in the Matrix trilogy. In the same place, Monica Bellucci kissed him, with whom they had a similar scene in “Dracula”. The actress confirmed that Keanu is very good at kissing. Sandra Bullock starred in two films with the actor: “The Lake House” and “Speed”. According to her, the actor kisses the best. This was also confirmed by Winona Ryder, Charlize Theron and Robin Wright.