Hill learned about the reluctance of the US authorities to tighten sanctions against Nord Stream – RBK

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calls on Democratic senators to block the corresponding amendment to the defense budget. Biden administration wants to avoid tougher sanctions as it fears German resentment

The administration of US President Joe Biden opposes the imposition of tougher sanctions against the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, because “it fears resentment from Germany, an important European ally in the fight against climate change and limiting China’s growing influence in the world,” writes The Hill.

According to the publication, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is calling on Democratic senators to block amendments to the draft defense budget, which involve the imposition of sanctions against companies involved in inspections and certification of the gas pipeline, which are necessary before it is put into operation. Among the authors of the amendments are Republican Senators James Risch (Idaho) and Ted Cruz (Texas).

According to the newspaper’s source, administration officials “create procedural difficulties to avoid a politically difficult vote.” The interlocutor said that the Democrats are “very nervous” about the issue of voting by pipeline, since under the previous administration they themselves opposed the project, but under Joe Biden the situation has changed.

Rish and Cruz will insist on a vote, reports The Hill. The publication reports that last week the Idaho Senator opposed the continuation of work on the draft defense budget without the amendment.