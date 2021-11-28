How much Apple executives make. From Tim Cook to Phil Schiller

Earlier, we told you about how much ordinary Apple employees get.

Now let’s look at the earnings of the key people in the company. From Tim Cook to Craig Federighi and Eddie Cue. We’ll also talk about how much Steve Jobs received.

Some data is unverified because Apple does not list all salaries in its reports. But the numbers can be quite comparable with the real ones.

1. Tim Cook



By the standards of CEOs of other large companies, Cook’s salary is modest.

💵 Earned in 2020: $ 14 million

💰 Equity: $ 1.4 billion

Tim Cook took over as CEO of Apple in 2011, succeeding Steve Jobs. One of Tim’s greatest accomplishments during his 10 years in office is that he was able to make Apple the most valuable company in the world. At the time of this writing, Apple’s capitalization is $ 2.66 trillion…

Recently it became known that Cook bought an elite house in California for $ 10 million three years ago.

On June 1, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an annual ranking based on the S&P 500 Index. It presents the highest paid executives.

According to the publication, Tim Cook earned $ 14.7 million in 2020 (most of it was compensation for holding shares), while taking 171 lines in the rating. Therefore, the head of the corporation was not included in either the TOP-100 or the TOP-50 highly paid directors.

2. Craig Federighi



Someone thinks that Craig can replace Tim Cook. They are rumored to be very similar in character, which is exactly what Apple’s board of directors needs.

💵 Earned in 2020: $ 227 thousand (excluding dividends on shares and bonuses)

💰 Personal capital: $ 200 million

Among all the participants in Apple presentations, Craig stands out for his sense of humor and charisma. In the 1990s, Federighi worked in NeXTwhere he led the development of programming tools for NeXTSTEP. After the takeover, NeXT moved to Apple, but quit his job in 1999 and went to work for Ariba Inc.

In 2009, Jobs invited him back to Craig took over the Mac OS X development group. In 2012, after the departure of Scott Forstall and Bertrand Serlet, Craig also became responsible for the development of iOS.

Very little is known about his earnings. Craig is not a member of the board of directors, so Apple practically does not report on his subsidies.

3. Phil Schiller



A prominent figure in the company.

💵 Earnings: $ 11 million

💰 Personal capital: about $ 93 million

Phil began his career at Apple at 1987 year, until 2020 he was senior vice president of marketing, then he was promoted to an advisor to Apple. According to the press release, this was done “in recognition of his achievements and experience gained over an impressive career.”

In the past 10 years, there have been no public reports on his income. However, according to Wallmine, the Apple advisor has decent capital, and the annual salary, taking into account dividends and bonuses, is very decent. Phil also sells a certain amount of Apple stock from his portfolio every year to convert it into cash.

For example, on April 3, 2018, he sold 69,491 shares AAPL in the amount of $ 11.5 million. But one of the largest sales was in 2016, then Phil received whole $ 29.5 million…

4. Eddie Cue



Sometimes it’s hard to believe that one person could have a hand in so many Apple projects.

💵 Earnings: $ 30 million

💰 Personal capital: about $ 200 million

Eddie Cue joined Apple in 1989 as a middle manager. Then, when Steve Jobs returned to the company, Kew headed the development of the Apple online store, and then was responsible for creating iTunes Store and App Store… And then he also oversaw the development of Siri, Apple Music, in general, all Apple digital services.

In 2020, he was made Senior Vice President of Apple Services. According to unofficial data, in 2020 Eddie Cue earned $ 30 million. This amount includes salaries, compensation and dividend payments from stocks.

5. Steve Jobs



Legend. Without many words.

💵 The salary: $ 1

💰 Personal capital: about $ 7 billion

The income of Apple’s creator consisted solely of a portion of Apple’s revenue growth in the form of an annual bonus and compensation for services to the company. Official salary in $ 1 Steve Jobs appointed himself in 2003 so as not to lose insurance.

At the time of 2011, before Steve passed away, his capital was $ 7 billion. He owned more than 5.5 million shares of Apple, as well as 7.4% of the share capital. The walt disney…

CEOs and founders of other IT companies adhere to the same practice of setting a meager salary. For example, Jack Dorsey (Twitter CEO) has an annual salary of $ 1.4. Slightly more than Jobs.

But nothing is known about Jony Ive’s income to this day. For some reason, Apple is hiding his subsidies, and Joni himself does not share his numbers with anyone.

