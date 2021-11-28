How was Ariana Grande’s Fortnite concert – Gambling addiction

The premiere of the first concert took place at night Ariana Grande v Fortnite, which can already be called one of the biggest live events of the battle royale.

The event began with a descent down a rainbow mountain to a song Come and go performed by Marshmello and Juice Wrld, after which the miniature players were sent to a huge bear – there they could jump in anticipation of the main part of the concert.

After the screen went black and the players were on the plane – they had to fight with the crystal-covered monster. Then the transport broke down and the soldiers fell. Many of them were critically injured and had to be resurrected by survivors.

The kindness of the players bore fruit – the darkness around began to illuminate with stars, and in the distance Ariana Grande appeared, launching the event with a short segment of the song Raindrops, and the first full-fledged composition was 7 Rings…

Almost the entire event, the players chased the singer – in soap bubbles to the song Be alright, on the llamas under REM and in a space temple in the style of Ancient Greece under The way… The final of the performance was the song Positions…

Those who wish to “live” at the event can still do it – there are four “reruns” ahead:

August 7 at 21:00 Moscow time

August 8 at 7:00 am MSK

August 8 at 19:00 Moscow time

August 9 at 01:00 UTC.