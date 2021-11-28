How was the GQ Person of the Year award ceremony?

There were terrible traffic jams in West Hollywood last night, because it hosted the massive GQ Person of the Year Awards. This time, the main award of the glossy magazine was awarded to three men at once: the performer of the role of Spider-Man Tom Holland, the shocking rapper Lil Nas X and the basketball player of Greek origin Yannis Adetokunbo.

Tom Holland (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Lil Nas X (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

By the way, the first one appeared on the red carpet without his beloved Zendaya, with whom he officially confirmed the relationship just the other day, which upset the paparazzi present, eager to capture the newly-made couple. But the actor was accompanied by his younger brother, 22-year-old Harry Holland, who, by the way, also played Spider-Man, only in his teens.

Tom and Harry Holland (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

The second laureate Lil Nas X does not need accompaniment, because his solo performances already attract everyone’s attention. The rapper appeared in a trouser suit completely covered with rhinestones, with a jacket over his naked body, which looked extremely impressive.

Lil Nas X (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Even more delight was caused by the appearance of Nicolas Cage, who recently very rarely appears in public. Moreover, accompanied by his young wife Riko Shibata, dressed in a traditional kimono. It seems that this is the first secular exit of the couple after their wedding, which took place nine months ago.

Nicolas Cage and Rico Shibata (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

We will remind, they met in the homeland of Rico in Japan and got married a year later in Las Vegas. The girl is 31 years younger than her star husband. On the Web, of course, such a union did not cause delight, many consider such a big age difference unnatural and suspect the girl of commercialism. Therefore, under the new photos of the couple, real battles of haters flared up on the Internet.

Diplo, Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Garfield, Taylor Hill, Sidney Sweeney, the sons of Pierce Brosnan and others also appeared at the award.