Hugh Jackman made fun of Ryan Reynolds and his wife

Los Angeles, September 25. Australian actor Hugh Jackman congratulated fashion model Blake Lively on the creation of a line of soft drinks, and also joked about her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The stars of “X-Men”, “Wolverine” and “Deadpool” for several years have frivolous conflict on social networks. Reynolds wants to see Jackman in his famous role in his superhero hitman franchise, but Jackman disagrees. This time, their comic confrontation also touched Ryan’s wife. It is reported by Fox News.

“We love every flavor, some of us even like it with additives. But more importantly, we love the woman who created it, Blake Lively. You’re one of a kind, Blake. You’re just funny. You are a creative person. You shine seven days a week. And you are the saint who married this man (Reynolds – Ed.). Sorry, but I’m not sorry, ”wrote Jackman on his Instagram page.

In response, Blake wrote that Ryan’s best traits are she, Hugh and Deb (Jackman’s wife – Ed.). Reynolds himself jokingly stated that this was not part of the deal.

