Hungarian Foreign Minister accused Europe of hypocrisy over Sputnik V

Hungarian Foreign Minister calls recognition of Sputnik V a political issue

Photo: Anna Mayorova © URA.RU

In Europe, they speak well of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in personal conversations, but in public they behave differently. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto stated this.

“Siyarto added that Western colleagues in conversation with him talk about the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine, but behave differently in public. He is disappointed that the issue of adopting Sputnik V in Europe is of a “political and ideological” nature, ”the Argumenty Nedeli report, referring to Peter Siyarto.

According to him, thanks to the use of Sputnik V, Hungary was able to open its borders and restore the economy two months earlier than other European countries. Siyarto said the Russian vaccine can be approved in two ways. The drug can be recognized by the European Medicines Agency, but in emergencies the national regulator can give the vaccine temporary approval.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called on countries to provide equal access to coronavirus vaccines. According to him, it is necessary to remove obstacles to the supply of drugs. Sputnik V has passed serious checks and won trust, it was registered in 70 countries, Mishustin said.