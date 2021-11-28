Hungarian Foreign Minister declared hypocrisy of European countries towards Russia – RBK

Peter Siyjarto stressed that the statements of some Western European countries do not correspond to their deeds, as they verbally criticize Russia and at the same time conclude “major deals” with it

Peter Siyarto

(Photo: John Thys / AP)



The countries of Western Europe are showing hypocrisy towards other countries, including Russia, because while criticizing it, at the same time doing business with it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto said in an interview with RT.

“This is a huge hypocrisy because the following is happening: big countries – big and powerful countries – can afford to speak differently than to act. Small countries cannot afford it, ”he said.

“What Western Europeans do: They say and act differently. They always criticize Russia, but at the same time they make the biggest deals with it, ”Siyjarto continued. The same is happening with China, he said.

The minister stressed that this duality negatively affects the trade and economic relations of the EU, since China has significantly increased its share in the world market.

Siyarto also noted that the Europeans adhere to a similar approach in relation to the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”: in private conversations they speak very well about it, but in public they make different statements.