Hungarian Foreign Minister explained the situation with the non-recognition of “Sputnik V” in the EU

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyjarto spoke about the vaccination policy in Europe in the context of the approval of Russian drugs, in particular, Sputnik V.

In an interview with RT, he recalled that, in accordance with European regulations, a vaccine can be approved in two ways. One involves recognition through the European Medicines Agency, but in emergencies, national regulators are allowed to grant temporary approval to a vaccine.

“We started using Sputnik and Sinopharm from China. Our national regulator has authorized the use of both vaccines, which means that the use of Sputnik in Hungary is based on European regulations. And therefore, to be honest, we do not understand why other member states of the union do not respect this decision, ”Siyarto said.

According to the diplomat, Western colleagues in their face-to-face conversations always note that one can only speak superlatively about Russia’s achievements, but they behave differently in public.

Former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, on the air of Oksana Boyko’s Opposites program on RT, previously commented on the refusal in April of the Brazilian health regulator Anvisa to use the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the country.

He expressed the opinion that the incumbent Brazilian president is under pressure.

On June 5, it became known that the Brazilian National Sanitary Inspection Agency approved the import and emergency use of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection Sputnik V. It is noted that the National Pharmaceutical Regulator has granted permission to use Sputnik V in a number of states of the country.