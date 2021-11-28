https://ria.ru/20211128/sputnik-1761100151.html
Hungarian Foreign Minister explained why Sputnik V is not recognized in Europe
2021-11-28T07: 09
2021-11-28T07: 09
2021-11-28T16: 42
MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto linked the non-recognition of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus in Europe with politics. As the minister noted, thanks to the fact that Budapest approved the use of Sputnik V and, unlike other drugs, there were no problems with supplies reopen borders and restore the economy about two months earlier than the rest of European countries. Siyjarto explained his decision to be grafted from COVID-19 by Russian development by trusting Soviet drugs, tested since childhood. Hungary became the first EU state to allow the use of Sputnik V and registered it under the accelerated procedure. In September, the foreign minister said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Russian vaccine had performed very well. The country has begun construction of a plant for its production and plans to commission it by the end of next year. In addition, Sputnik V has demonstrated the best protection against deaths in comparison with the other four drugs. The conclusions are based on the data of 3.7 million people vaccinated against coronavirus. The European Medical Agency (EMA) is now considering the issue of vaccine certification, the Russian side has provided all the documents. Western media, citing sources, wrote that the regulator is likely to make a decision in the first quarter of 2022. Sputnik V is approved in 71 countries with a total population of four billion people.
worldwide, hungary, peter sijjarto, covid-19 coronavirus, russia, sputnik v vaccine
“This is a political and ideological issue. And I am very disappointed with this. <...> It annoys me that whenever I talk to my Western European colleagues, they claim that the Russian vaccine is very effective and works well. <...> But despite all these words, spoken in person, they behave in a completely different way in public, “he said in an interview with RT.
As the minister noted, thanks to the fact that Budapest approved the use of Sputnik V and, unlike other drugs, there were no problems with supplies, Hungary was able to reopen its borders and restore the economy about two months earlier than other European countries.
Siyjarto explained his decision to be grafted from COVID-19 by the Russian development by his trust in Soviet drugs, tested since childhood.
Hungary praises Sputnik V’s role in vaccination campaign
Hungary became the first EU state to allow the use of Sputnik V and register it under an accelerated procedure. In September, the foreign minister said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Russian vaccine had performed very well. The construction of a plant for its production has begun in the country and it is planned to put it into operation by the end of next year.
The European Medical Agency (EMA) is now considering the issue of vaccine certification, the Russian side has provided all the documents. Western media, citing sources, wrote that the regulator is likely to make a decision in the first quarter of 2022.
Sputnik V is approved in 71 countries with a total population of four billion.
