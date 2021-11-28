https://ria.ru/20211128/sputnik-1761100151.html

Hungarian Foreign Minister explained why Sputnik V is not recognized in Europe

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto linked the non-recognition of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus in Europe with politics. As the minister noted, thanks to the fact that Budapest approved the use of Sputnik V and, unlike other drugs, there were no problems with supplies reopen borders and restore the economy about two months earlier than the rest of European countries. Siyjarto explained his decision to be grafted from COVID-19 by Russian development by trusting Soviet drugs, tested since childhood. Hungary became the first EU state to allow the use of Sputnik V and registered it under the accelerated procedure. In September, the foreign minister said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Russian vaccine had performed very well. The country has begun construction of a plant for its production and plans to commission it by the end of next year. In addition, Sputnik V has demonstrated the best protection against deaths in comparison with the other four drugs. The conclusions are based on the data of 3.7 million people vaccinated against coronavirus. The European Medical Agency (EMA) is now considering the issue of vaccine certification, the Russian side has provided all the documents. Western media, citing sources, wrote that the regulator is likely to make a decision in the first quarter of 2022. Sputnik V is approved in 71 countries with a total population of four billion people.

