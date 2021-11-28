https://ria.ru/20211128/sputnik-1761100151.html
Hungarian Foreign Minister explained why Sputnik V is not recognized in Europe
Hungarian Foreign Minister explained why Sputnik V is not recognized in Europe – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
Hungarian Foreign Minister explained why Sputnik V is not recognized in Europe
interview with RT RIA Novosti TV channel, 11/28/2021
MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti.
Hungary
Russia
Hungarian Foreign Minister explained why Sputnik V is not recognized in Europe
“This is a political and ideological issue. And I am very disappointed with this … It annoys me that whenever I talk to my Western European colleagues, they claim that the Russian vaccine is very effective and works well … But despite all these words, spoken in person conversation, in public they behave completely differently, “he said.
As the minister noted, thanks to the fact that Budapest approved the use of Sputnik V, and the fact that, unlike other vaccines, there were no problems with the supply of the Russian drug, Hungary was able to reopen its borders and restore the economy about two months earlier. than other European countries.
Siyjarto also explained his decision to be vaccinated against the coronavirus “Sputnik V” by his trust in Soviet drugs, tested since childhood.
Hungary praises Sputnik V’s role in vaccination campaign
Hungary became the first EU country to officially allow the use of “Sputnik V” and register it under an accelerated procedure. In September, Siyarto said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Russian drug had performed very well. Hungary has begun construction of a Sputnik V plant and plans to commission it by the end of next year.
The European Medical Agency (EMA) is currently considering the issue of certification of Sputnik V, the Russian side has provided all the documents. Western media, citing sources, wrote that the regulator is likely to make a decision in the first quarter of 2022.
Sputnik V is approved in 71 countries with a total population of four billion. The vaccine ranks second in the world in terms of the number of permits received. Its effectiveness was 97.6% based on the analysis of data on 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.
EMA representative expressed hope for accelerating the recognition of “Sputnik V” in the EU