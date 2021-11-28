Hungarian Foreign Minister explained why Sputnik V is not recognized in Europe

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The problem of recognizing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Europe is a political issue, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto said in an interview with RT TV. There were no problems with the supply of the Russian drug, Hungary was able to reopen its borders and restore the economy about two months earlier than other European countries. Siyjarto also explained his decision to be vaccinated against the Sputnik V coronavirus by trusting Soviet drugs tested since childhood. The Sputnik V vaccine has already shown the best protection against deaths from COVID-19 in Hungary compared to the other five vaccines. The conclusions are based on data from 3.7 million vaccinated. Hungary became the first EU country to officially allow the use of “Sputnik V” and register it under an accelerated procedure. In September, Siyarto said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Russian drug had performed very well. Hungary has begun construction of a plant for the production of Sputnik V and plans to put it into operation by the end of next year. The European Medical Agency (EMA) is currently considering the issue of certification of Sputnik V, the Russian side has provided all the documents. Western media, citing sources, wrote that the regulator is likely to make a decision in the first quarter of 2022. Sputnik V is approved in 71 countries with a total population of four billion people. The vaccine ranks second in the world in terms of the number of permits received. Its effectiveness was 97.6% based on the analysis of data on 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The problem of recognition of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Europe is a political issue, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyjarto said in interview with RT channel

“This is a political and ideological issue. And I am very disappointed with this … It annoys me that whenever I talk to my Western European colleagues, they claim that the Russian vaccine is very effective and works well … But despite all these words, spoken in person conversation, in public they behave completely differently, “he said.

As the minister noted, thanks to the fact that Budapest approved the use of Sputnik V, and the fact that, unlike other vaccines, there were no problems with the supply of the Russian drug, Hungary was able to reopen its borders and restore the economy about two months earlier. than other European countries.

Siyjarto also explained his decision to be vaccinated against the coronavirus “Sputnik V” by his trust in Soviet drugs, tested since childhood.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already shown the best protection against deaths from COVID-19 in Hungary compared to the other five vaccines. The conclusions are based on data from 3.7 million vaccinated.

Hungary became the first EU country to officially allow the use of “Sputnik V” and register it under an accelerated procedure. In September, Siyarto said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Russian drug had performed very well. Hungary has begun construction of a Sputnik V plant and plans to commission it by the end of next year.

The European Medical Agency (EMA) is currently considering the issue of certification of Sputnik V, the Russian side has provided all the documents. Western media, citing sources, wrote that the regulator is likely to make a decision in the first quarter of 2022.

Sputnik V is approved in 71 countries with a total population of four billion. The vaccine ranks second in the world in terms of the number of permits received. Its effectiveness was 97.6% based on the analysis of data on 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.

