Hungarian Foreign Ministry calls the issue of recognition of “Sputnik V” political in Europe – Gazeta.Ru

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyjarto said that the issue of recognizing the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus in Europe is political, which irritates him, the TV channel reports. RT…

“This is a political and ideological issue. And I am very disappointed with this <...> It annoys me that whenever I talk to my Western European colleagues, they claim that the Russian vaccine is very effective and works well. <...> But despite all these words, spoken in private, they behave completely differently in public, ”explained Siyarto.

According to the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, the use of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus allowed Hungary to get out of the regime of severe restrictions and begin economic recovery two months earlier than its colleagues in the European Union.

Formerly Hungary named the timing of the start of production of “Sputnik V”.