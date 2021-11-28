Iconic foods from the 90s, a selection of foods from the 90s that were eaten in the 90s | NHS

– I saw her for the first time in the store – I think I should try. I bought it, brought it home, and there wasn’t even a word in English, only hieroglyphs. Okay, I don’t think I can handle the noodles. He boiled water, opened the package. Well, noodles, of course, in boiling water – and cook. But what to do with the bag, I did not immediately think of it. As an educated boy, I knew that tea is loved in China. Therefore, I decided that a tea bag goes with each serving of noodles. Unfortunately, it never really brewed in a glass of boiling water. And after opening it turned out to be salty and peppery.

A more severe story happened to a friend of the father of the writer Vitaly Seroklinov. He had serious problems with local bandits. Father wanted to help and called his special forces friends:

– That man was hiding in a tiny one-room Khrushchev on the South-West. There he had two companions, plus I arrived with three soldiers armed to the teeth. They defended themselves there for two days, according to the agreed conditions it was strictly forbidden to go outside (other fighters were talking with the elder at that time), in all the closets of the apartment there was only a doshirak of the most stinking composition, they ate it for these two days, they smelled everything, plus real anxiety did not leave – the assault of the hut was expected every minute. Everything ended well, but since then I can’t stand the smell of “Doshirak” at all.

Lotteries were popular in the USSR as well. For example, having bought a Sprint ticket for a ruble, one could immediately find out about the win by simply tearing the packaging and opening the piece of paper. But the opportunity to win something just by buying a bottle of soda or a pack of waffles appeared only with the advent of cunning capitalists.

One of the popular brands of the 90s was Kukuruku waffles. The main feature of these waffles today looks rather ridiculous – they were single, each had its own packaging and was sold separately. And, of course, advertising, literally stuck in the brain of everyone who lived at that time.