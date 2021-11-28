In a luxurious dress from Dior: Selena Gomez made a public appearance for the first time after treatment

The other day in the American city of Inglewood, the traditional We Day charity event took place. The organizers invite celebrities to the event every year to engage teenagers in solving local and global problems. In addition, the goal of We Day is to draw the attention of young people to environmental and social issues.

In 2019, many celebrities attended the organized meeting. In particular, models Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow, actors Magshala Ali, Natalie Portman, Nina Dobrev, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Michelle Gellar and singer Megan Trainor appeared in front of the cameras. However, the not so stellar cast of the event attracted considerable attention of the world media: Selena Gomez visited We Day, who, after overcoming depression in a mental hospital, had not yet appeared on the red carpet.

The singer went out to the public in a luxurious black midi dress from Dior with a piquant neckline. Selena Gomez picked up a pair of pumps. Braided hair, stylish makeup and jewelry completed her elegant look.



Selena Gomez / Twitter / @alyssabailey



Singer Selena Gomez at a charity event / Twitter / @alyssabailey

As part of the charity evening, Selena Gomez not only showed off in front of the photographers, but also took part in the performance. She shared her own experience with young people and caused a sensation in the audience. For the performance, the singer changed her evening dress for wide white trousers, a jacket and a T-shirt, which looked very impressive.



Selena Gomez / Twitter / @theforum

What is known about Selena Gomez’s treatment?For the first time, the media began to talk about Selena Gomez’s mental health problems in early 2018. The journalists learned that in February the artist underwent a two-week course of treatment for depression. Fans and foreign publications associated this with a number of problems that have accompanied the artist over the past 1.5 years: parting with her favorite performer The Weeknd, restoration and another break in relations with Justin Bieber and a disease called “spinning top”, due to which she was forced to agree to a kidney transplant.

On October 11, it became known that the star suffered several nervous breakdowns. The doctors decided to urgently hospitalize Selena Gomez. One of the reasons for hospitalization was Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Baldwin. After a course of treatment, Selena Gomez returned to her usual life.