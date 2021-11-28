In Belarus, they said that the Lithuanian security forces got rid of the body of the refugee – Gazeta.Ru

Lithuanian security forces dumped the body of a beaten refugee at the border with Belarus. About this in his Telegram channel reported the border committee of the republic.

“On November 27, at the Vidzy frontier post of the Polotsk frontier detachment, the corpse of a man of Afro-Asian appearance, about 30 years old, was found,” the ministry said.

The discarded body was found in a sleeping bag. At the scene, employees of the Investigative Committee are working, who have already interviewed local residents. A forensic medical examination was ordered to establish the exact cause of death.

The migration crisis on the border between the EU and Belarus began in the summer after the Belarusian authorities relaxed control over refugee flows amid aggravated relations with the West. These people came from the countries of the Middle East and Africa. They legally flew to Belarus, after which they headed towards Poland and the Baltic countries in the hope of getting into the EU.

Formerly the head of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service, Rustamas Lyubayevas statedthat the country is ready to repel an armed invasion of migrants if it occurs.