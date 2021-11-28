In Germany, an airport owner vaccinated people with his own covid vaccine

On Saturday, November 27, police in the city of Lübeck in northern Germany thwarted a vaccination campaign at a local airport. A local doctor and entrepreneur, as well as the owner of the Lübeck airport, Winfried Stecker, said that he was ready to inoculate everyone with a vaccine of his own design against the coronavirus. This is reported by Deutsche Welle and NTV.

About 230 people gathered at Lubeck airport on Saturday. 50 of them managed to get vaccinated in a specially designated room before the arrival of the police.

The police recorded the identity of those present and took away vaccine samples and used syringes. The Lubeck police department said that if the vaccine is really not approved by the regulator, what happened could form the basis of a criminal case.

In April last year, German media reported that Professor Winfried Stecker had independently developed a coronavirus vaccine in his laboratory and declared its 97% effectiveness. He tested the drug on himself, his friends and family members, and later vaccinated several dozen volunteers.

Stecker said that his vaccine is made on the principle of vaccines against hepatitis A and B and is based on “a recombinant antigen that can be easily and cheaply obtained in a test tube.” A vaccine against the coronavirus of the American concern Novavax is produced in a similar way, DW notes. The European regulator is reviewing the registration application for this drug.

There have been no full-fledged clinical studies of the drug. There are also no publications in medical journals about its action.

Winfried Stecker is the founder of the international company Euroimmun, which develops methods for the recognition of autoimmune and infectious diseases. In 2017, the businessman sold the company to the American concern PerkinElmer for 1.2 billion euros.

