In Gyumri, a train knocked down a woman to death

2021-11-27T19: 39
2021-11-27T19: 39
2021-11-27T19: 39
Armenia
gyumri
YEREVAN, November 27 – RIA Novosti. An electric train following the Gyumri-Yerevan route hit a woman to death while leaving the Gyumri station, the press service of the South Caucasian Railway CJSC (SCR, a 100% subsidiary of Russian Railways) reported on Saturday. It is noted that the incident took place at 17.10 Moscow time on November 27 in the Gyumri region, known as “Stroymash.” In the incident, the body of a woman, whose identity is being established, was found, “says a message received by RIA Novosti. “According to preliminary data, the cause of the tragedy was the violation of safety rules for being near the railway infrastructure,” the press service said. The railway infrastructure of Armenia was transferred to the concession management of the South Caucasus Railway in February 2008. The term of the concession management is 30 years with the right to renew for another ten years. Since 2008, more than $ 300 million has been invested in this infrastructure of the country.
