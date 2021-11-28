In Gyumri, a train knocked down a woman to death

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
25

https://ria.ru/20211127/poezd-1761061717.html

In Gyumri, a train knocked down a woman to death

In Gyumri, a train knocked down a woman to death – Russia news today

In Gyumri, a train knocked down a woman to death

An electric train following the Gyumri-Yerevan route hit a woman to death while leaving the Gyumri station, the press service of South Caucasian … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

2021-11-27T19: 39

2021-11-27T19: 39

2021-11-27T19: 39

Armenia

gyumri

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/02/1569510800_0:136:3159:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_ead8b20dd24d438eb5117d61de795979.jpg

YEREVAN, November 27 – RIA Novosti. An electric train following the Gyumri-Yerevan route hit a woman to death while leaving the Gyumri station, the press service of the South Caucasian Railway CJSC (SCR, a 100% subsidiary of Russian Railways) reported on Saturday. It is noted that the incident took place at 17.10 Moscow time on November 27 in the Gyumri region, known as “Stroymash.” In the incident, the body of a woman, whose identity is being established, was found, “says a message received by RIA Novosti. “According to preliminary data, the cause of the tragedy was the violation of safety rules for being near the railway infrastructure,” the press service said. The railway infrastructure of Armenia was transferred to the concession management of the South Caucasus Railway in February 2008. The term of the concession management is 30 years with the right to renew for another ten years. Since 2008, more than $ 300 million has been invested in this infrastructure of the country.

https://ria.ru/20211031/podrostok-1757106106.html

https://ria.ru/20211105/frantsiya-1757790696.html

Armenia

gyumri

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/02/1569510800_215 0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0df0a6d568714d512a7c624b562ff87e.jpg

armenia, gyumri

In Gyumri, a train knocked down a woman to death

YEREVAN, November 27 – RIA Novosti. An electric train following the Gyumri-Yerevan route hit a woman to death when leaving the Gyumri station, the press service of the South Caucasian Railway CJSC (SCR, 100% subsidiary of Russian Railways) reported on Saturday.

It is noted that the incident took place at 17.10 Moscow time on November 27 in the Gyumri region, known as “Stroymash”.

Paramedic of the regional ambulance station - RIA Novosti, 1920, 31.10.2021

October 31, 05:32 PM

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a train knocked down a teenager to death

“The driver of the EP2D electric train at dusk saw an obstacle on the tracks and applied emergency braking, but the collision could not be avoided due to the long braking distance. The speed of the electric train was under 100 km / h. in a message received by RIA Novosti.

It is noted that the EP2D electric train is equipped with a “black box” system, which will help the investigation to reveal the full picture of what happened. “According to preliminary data, the cause of the tragedy was the violation of safety rules for being near the railway infrastructure,” the press service said.

The railway infrastructure of Armenia was transferred to the concession management of the SCR in February 2008. The term of the concession management is 30 years with the right to renew for another ten years. Since 2008, more than $ 300 million has been invested in this infrastructure of the country.

Read all Armenian news on Sputnik Armenia website >>

Ambulance car in France - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/05/2021

November 5, 12:21 pm

In France, a train hit a group of migrants

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here