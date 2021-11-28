In Kiev, a case was opened over the shooting of journalist Butusov “at the militia”

The video is being discussed on the Internet with Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov. He was filmed at the moment when he fired from a howitzer. The shooting was allegedly directed towards the Donbass militias. At the same time, the man posted an entry on Facebook and said that the shot was “dedicated” to the victims of the “Holodomor.”

Interestingly, after the incident, the case was opened by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine. It will check the legality of the journalist’s actions. The bureau added that all circumstances of the publication and recording of the video of the cannon shot will be verified. And they will also check possible misconduct by those persons who “allowed a civilian into the appropriate weapon.”

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, also commented on the situation with Butusov’s shooting. He called the actions of the Ukrainian journalist a war crime. At the same time, he is sure that we are talking about a planned PR campaign of a “not very smart person.”

It is interesting that Butusov himself later explained that he acted in accordance with the existing conventions. He later stated that the video was not made at all now, but several years ago. In addition, what was happening was not in the Donbass, but during the exercises of the territorial defense troops.

The journalist also warned his readers that President Vladimir Zelensky would try to use the video for his political purposes.

Meanwhile, the RRB stressed that the event really took place outside the conflict zone in the Donbass. “But the society will receive a complete and comprehensive answer after a detailed check,” they stressed.

Earlier, Butusov entered into a skirmish with the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky. Thus, the journalist said that Ruslan Demchenko, whom the Ukrainian leader had appointed head of intelligence, is a “Russian agent.” Zelensky allegedly “covers” him. The journalist pointed out that Demchenko was Deputy Foreign Minister under Viktor Yanukovych, after which a number of special operations failed.

In response, Zelensky said that he knew Butusov as a person who worked for the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, and also accused journalists of disclosing information about the use of a Turkish drone in Donbass.

