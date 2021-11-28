https://ria.ru/20211128/kiev-1761097535.html

In Kiev, an elderly man collected food left at the memorial in memory of the so-called “Holodomor”, the corresponding video was published by the UNIAN agency. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. In Kiev, an elderly man gathered food left at the memorial in memory of the so-called “Holodomor”, the corresponding video was published by UNIAN. age takes an apple and a piece of bread from the memorial, eating it. The famine in Ukraine is called the Holodomor, which in 1932-1933 gripped a significant part of the Soviet Union. It also affected the North Caucasus, the Lower and Middle Volga regions, the Central Black Earth Region, Kazakhstan, Western Siberia and the Southern Urals. The victims of the famine were from seven to eight million people of various nationalities: 3-3.5 million in Ukraine, two million in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, 2-2.5 million in the RSFSR. In Ukraine, famine is officially considered “genocide of the Ukrainian people. “arranged by the central authorities to crush national resistance. In Russia, it is believed that such an interpretation is politicized and anti-historical and has no other purpose than to sow discord between peoples.

