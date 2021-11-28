In Russia, they continued to cancel QR codes. Screen

In the Ulyanovsk region, concessions were introduced for the unvaccinated

Photo: Alexander Mamaev © URA.RU

In the Ulyanovsk region, a number of restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus have been eased. Amendments to the Decree were signed by the Governor of the region Alexey Russkikh.

“For citizens who do not have a QR code, a certificate of vaccination, a negative PCR test or a certificate of the transferred coronavirus, free access to shopping and shopping and entertainment centers will be open from Monday to Friday from 8.00 to 15.00,” the governor wrote on his page on Instagram. He said that he and his colleagues from the regional headquarters, having analyzed the current situation with COVID-19, came to the conclusion that from December 1, new rules will apply to residents of the region.

Alexey Russkikh added that catering establishments will be able to work with a 100% occupancy rate, and cinemas will be able to accommodate 70% of viewers. He clarified that the introduced rules for visiting these sites will remain. As for hotels and hostels, you will not need a QR code when checking in; it will only be required when visiting public catering facilities. Newlyweds will be able to invite people with QR codes, certificates of past illness or negative PCR tests. In addition, children between the ages of 14 and 18 will be able to visit theaters and museums unaccompanied by an adult. In conclusion, the governor of the Ulyanovsk region added that the rest of the previously adopted measures remain valid until February 1, 2022.

Earlier, the secretary of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, Lidia Mikheeva, proposed expanding the list of places for visiting which a QR code would not be required. According to her, these should be not only grocery stores, but also polyclinics, including dental offices.

