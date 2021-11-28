in Samara, the driver directed the bus to the pole – News of Samara and the Samara region – State TV and Radio Company Samara

On Sunday, November 28, in Samara there was an accident involving a bus. The driver specially directed a multi-ton car into a post in the area of ​​the Provincial market.

The tvsamara correspondent was at the scene and tried to find out what caused the accident. After talking with the driver, it became clear that he did everything possible to minimize the number of injuries and negative consequences. His bus refused to obey. Either because of snowfall and how many roads, or from a malfunction.

“He braked, the bus doesn’t slow down, it’s slippery. Ahead a bunch of cars are on the “red”. I had a “green” one. Well, I decided to stop, I have nowhere to go ahead. And she doesn’t stop. There was no point in putting all those cars together. Do not turn to the market where people are. I sent the bus along with me to the pole to stop this 18-ton colossus. What if I entered the market? Or in cars? And there about ten cars were parked in three rows. I had no choice, “- said the bus driver Alexander Serov to the deputy head of the broadcasting service of the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company” Samara “Anfisa Nagumanova.

Not without victims. At the exit from the passenger compartment, drops of blood are splattered, probably one of the people was hit hard during the collision. According to the General Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Samara region, two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Three ambulances arrived at the scene of the accident of the bus # 67. Rescuers also hurried here. In the circumstances of the incident, law enforcement officers will have to figure it out.

