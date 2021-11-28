https://ria.ru/20211127/dobycha-1761089627.html

In Serbia, eco-activists block several highways due to plans to extract lithium

In Serbia, eco-activists blocked several routes due to plans for lithium mining – Russia news today

In Serbia, eco-activists block several highways due to plans to extract lithium

The groups of activists of the movement “Ecological uprising” blocked several important highways in Serbia on Saturday afternoon due to the law on the referendum, which, according to their … RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

2021-11-27T23: 20

2021-11-27T23: 20

2021-11-27T23: 35

in the world

Belgrade (city)

serbia

rio tinto

auto

alexander vucic

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155163/25/1551632567_0:210:2894:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_68800c02f647e8d8a68e50e87a2d0d04.jpg

BELGRADE, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Groups of activists of the Ecological Uprising movement blocked several important highways in Serbia on Saturday afternoon because of the law on a referendum, which, in their opinion, will allow the international concern Rio Tinto to start mining lithium in the country, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. Serbia, by a majority vote on November 25, approved a new referendum law that abolishes the minimum turnout of 50% of the total number of voters for a plebiscite to take place. Another controversial point was that in order to hold a referendum on a popular initiative, the authors need to collect at least 30 thousand notarized signatures, and each certification costs 40 dinars (about 35 euro cents). exploitation of lithium deposits in the west of the country, against which citizens are massively opposed, only after a referendum. Eco-activists’ associations announced the closure of a dozen highways in different cities of the country on Saturday afternoon in protest against the law. In the capital, at about 14.00 (16.00 Moscow time), dozens of citizens blocked traffic on the Belgrade-Niš highway, part of the international transport corridor and several adjacent streets near the Chamber of Justice. In the country’s second largest city, Novi Sad, traffic on the Varadin bridge was blocked. There was a conflict between the protesters and the police, several people were detained. “The blockade was successful, the highway was closed, as well as Novi Sad, we ask citizens to excuse us, the police are responsible for the paralysis of traffic in Belgrade. On (next – ed.) Saturday we will get up at 14.00 on the motorway and paralyze her again! ” – One of the organizers of the protest rally Savo Manojlovic told the crowd. The police did not disperse the protesters from the motorway, but some drivers who could not pass openly expressed their dissatisfaction with the rally. Eco-activists also managed to block several major highways in the Novi Beograd area (new Belgrade) and in the cities of Uzice and Novi Sad. Reinforced police cordons were posted in front of them. Traffic was stopped on Saturday and on the roads in the cities of Kragujevac, Cacak, Pozega, Kosierić and Sabac. In Sabac, according to Serbian national television, a scuffle between eco-activists and unknown young people in tracksuits on a bridge over the Sava River took place. The agricultural equipment, which the protesters used to block traffic on the bridge, received damage. “Every unauthorized meeting, especially on roads and bridges, is a great risk and poses a danger to participants in traffic and events. Since these meetings are not properly declared, the police cannot provide and to guarantee safety. The organizers of unauthorized assemblies are solely responsible for what is happening, “the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia said. Deposits of the mineral poison (lithium and sodium borosilicate with hydroxyl) were discovered in the area of ​​the Yadar River near the town of Loznica in western Serbia in 2004, in 2006 the new mineral was officially named after the river. According to experts, the deposit may contain up to 10% of all proven lithium reserves in the world. Serbian President Alexander Vucic said production would have to meet all “the highest environmental and technological standards.” The head of state and the Serbian government announced plans to hold a referendum to encourage the project amid concerns and protests from environmental activists. Rio Tinto CEO Jacob Stausholm previously announced that $ 450 million will be invested in the initial phase of the project by the end of 2021.

https://ria.ru/20211125/vuchich-1760793647.html

https://ria.ru/20211125/kornet-1760774750.html

https://ria.ru/20211123/vuchich-1760311660.html

Belgrade (city)

serbia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155163/25/1551632567_82 0:2813:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8ac745c41af3242a91fe867ce31d56f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, belgrade (city), serbia, rio tinto, auto, alexander vucic, ministry of internal affairs of serbia