https://ria.ru/20211128/elektronika-1761095591.html

In the USA, dozens of people ransacked an electronics store

In the USA, dozens of people ransacked an electronics store – Russia news today

In the USA, dozens of people ransacked an electronics store

Police in the United States are investigating another case of mass theft – about 30 people broke into an electronics store in Minnesota, took out the goods and fled, … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-28T02: 23

2021-11-28T02: 23

2021-11-28T05: 06

in the world

Minnesota

USA

California

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152287/54/1522875420_0 0:3477:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_2c579c272a96eb503c7bb76c744ef0a5.jpg

WASHINGTON, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Police in the United States are investigating another case of mass theft – about 30 people broke into an electronics store in Minnesota, took out the goods and fled, according to local media. According to the regional branch of the CBS channel, police are looking for about 30 people who broke into Best Buy in Burnsville. “According to the city police, at about eight o’clock on Friday evening, a group of people broke into a store, stole electronics and fled before the police arrived,” the TV channel reports. At the moment, no one has been arrested and it is not known how much goods and for what amount were stolen. retail chains participated in “Black Friday” – the day when the pre-holiday sales begin. Cases of mass thefts have become more frequent recently, from luxury Lui Vuiton bags worth a hundred thousand dollars were taken out, in California, up to 80 people participated in a raid on another clothing store – some were armed, shop employees were sprayed in the face with spray cans, the police arrested three, the rest fled on cars.

https://ria.ru/20211122/kaliforniya-1760096773.html

Minnesota

USA

California

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152287/54/1522875420_29-0:3320:2468_1920x0_80_0_0_77b9967f2f8d4b7984843e0fbb11954f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, minnesota, usa, california