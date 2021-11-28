In Ukraine, a pensioner ate bread from the Holodomor memorial | News | News

In Kiev, a pensioner collected food from a memorial in memory of the victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine. The site “Unian” writes about this on November 28.

The pensioner collected food and ate bread near the sculpture “Bitter memory of childhood.” Local residents brought food to the memorial to commemorate the victims of the genocide. The man’s actions were noticed only after the end of the official part of the event.

Earlier, on November 19, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maxim Buzhansky criticized the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnik for a Twitter post in which the diplomat called Germany “indirectly responsible” for the 1932 Holodomor.

Thus, Melnik criticized the decision of the FRG authorities not to recognize the Holodomor as genocide back in 2019. According to the politician, the arguments of the German authorities “do not stand up to serious criticism.” The ambassador disagreed that the definition of genocide was absent in international law until 1948, and that the famine spread beyond the territory of Ukraine.

In 2006, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law establishing the concept of “Holodomor” as genocide of Ukrainians. Kiev calls on other countries to recognize the Holodomor as well. In Russia, such actions were called an attempt to rewrite history.

The famine of 1932-1933 engulfed not only Ukraine, but all the main grain regions of the USSR. Then, according to various estimates, from 7 million to 8 million people of different nationalities died, of which 3–3.5 million in Ukraine and 2–2.5 million in Russia.