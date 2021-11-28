https://ria.ru/20211128/vladivostok-1761144399.html

In Vladivostok, a man and his girlfriend were found killed in a locked apartment

In Vladivostok, a man and his girlfriend were found killed in a locked apartment – Russia news today

In Vladivostok, a man and his girlfriend were found killed in a locked apartment

The bodies of a man and his girlfriend with multiple stab wounds were found in a bathroom in his apartment in Vladivostok, SUSK reports on Sunday … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-28T15: 59

2021-11-28T15: 59

2021-11-28T16: 36

incidents

Primorsky Krai

Vladivostok

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1c/1761147733_0:173:786:615_1920x0_80_0_0_e63cd4be822282dd3a60d30d38626d61.jpg

VLADIVOSTOK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The bodies of a man and his girlfriend with multiple stab and cut wounds were found in the bathroom in his apartment in Vladivostok, reports SUSK in the Primorsky Territory on Sunday. a man and a 22-year-old girl with signs of violent death in the form of multiple stab and cut wounds, “the message says. A criminal case has been initiated under clause” a “of Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Murder of two persons.” They called the emergency services and opened the front door, where the bodies of their son and his girlfriend were found in the bathroom. Forensic examinations are being carried out, the circumstances of the incident are being established.

https://ria.ru/20211125/kuban-1760803335.html

https://ria.ru/20210312/telo-1600863954.html

Primorsky Krai

Vladivostok

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1c/1761147733_0:20:787:610_1920x0_80_0_0_25d2b375078ee952a5bf7ca180392932.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, primorsky krai, vladivostok, russia