In Yekaterinburg, protesters against QR codes sang “The Holy War” – RBC

As It’s My City notes, some of the protesters sang “The Holy War”, and the “African American” who came to the pickets sang “Internationale” in Spanish.

Correspondents of Znak.com reported that more than 300 people took part in the action. The picket was approved by the Ministry of Public Security of the Sverdlovsk Region, including the texts on the posters and the number of participants – up to 100 people. According to the newspaper, at the picket, participants collected signatures under an appeal to the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova. Later, the KPR party activists joined in collecting signatures for the Legislative Assembly of the Sverdlovsk region.

Read on RBC Pro

The head physician of “Kashchenko” – RBC: “You cannot convince categorical anti-axers”



This is not the first picket against the use of QR codes in Russia for access to public places, which is taking place in Yekaterinburg. The previous picket took place on November 13. The action was coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security of the Sverdlovsk Region. Some of the protesters came with posters that they were “against segregation.” One of the participants told Znak that she is not against vaccinations, but against the QR code system.

In early November, the government submitted to the State Duma bills on the mandatory introduction of QR codes in public places and intercity and international transport. If these bills are adopted by February 1, a PCR test will be enough for access to public places, but after that a certificate of vaccination or a medical evacuation will be required. Earlier, RBC sources told about the development of such legislative norms.

Since the beginning of November in Russia, the number of deaths from coronavirus per day has not dropped below 1.2 thousand. So, on November 9, 1211 deaths were recorded, after which this figure did not decrease. According to the operational headquarters, over the past day in Russia, the number of deaths from COVID-19 is 1224 people. For the entire time of the pandemic in the country, 272,755 people have died from the coronavirus.