Indian authorities recommend not rushing with pre-orders for connection to Starlink

According to online sources, the Indian government has advised the country’s residents not to make pre-orders for connecting to the Starlink satellite Internet, which is being deployed by the American company SpaceX and does not have the licenses required to operate in the country. The news agency Reuters writes about this with reference to the corresponding statement of the Indian authorities.

A government statement released earlier this week said Starlink was ordered to comply with the country’s laws and waive “Reservation / provision of satellite Internet services in India”… Obviously, Elon Musk’s company will need to get approval from local regulators before the authorities will allow Starlink to start providing broadband Internet services in the country.

As a reminder, the Starlink service was registered in India on November 1. According to reports, by now SpaceX has already launched an advertising campaign in support of the service and has even begun accepting pre-orders for connecting to the satellite network. Representatives of the Indian government and SpaceX refrain from commenting on the matter.

The source notes that an increasing number of companies are striving to provide satellite Internet services, which are built on the basis of compact satellites launched into different Earth orbits. It is expected that this approach will provide users with high-speed Internet access with low latency around the world. Especially satellite Internet is relevant for remote and hard-to-reach areas, which, for various reasons, cannot be covered by terrestrial infrastructure.