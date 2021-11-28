Israel closed borders to foreigners due to new strain of coronavirus – Society – St Petersburg News

“The decisions will take effect at midnight from Sunday (November 28, 2021) to Monday (November 29, 2021) and will be valid for 14 days. All foreign citizens are prohibited from entering Israel, except in cases approved by a special commission. Israel’s General Security Service (SHABAK) is activating mobile phone monitoring in order to track those confirmed infected with the new omicron strain, locate them and interrupt the chain of infections. The vaccinated or recovered Israelis will have to do a PCR test upon arrival in Israel, after which they will go to home quarantine, ”the official statement said.

An outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus “omicron” has caused the closure of Israel’s borders to foreigners for 14 days. As stated on November 28 in the office of the Prime Minister of the country, such a decision was approved by the government commission to combat COVID-19.

The unvaccinated will be self-isolating for seven days, provided that the second test for coronavirus is negative.

Earlier, Fontanka wrote that doctors found a new strain of coronavirus in a Belgian resident. Later it became known that Germany also faced the omicron.

WHO has rated the new COVID-19 strain as of concern due to the large number of mutations. It is believed that it can spread even faster than its predecessors, affects the body’s protein content and may be less vulnerable to antibodies.

Recommendations issued by the European Union on November 26 include refraining from travel to regions where cases of infection have been detected (these include, in addition to South Africa, Hong Kong and Israel), expanding testing and tracing of contacts of patients and introducing booster zones to categories at greatest risk.