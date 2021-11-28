Israel closes borders due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus

Also, the authorities of the republic have expanded their powers to track those infected.

Entry into Israel will be prohibited to foreigners from all states, excluding cases approved by the Committee on Exceptions. This decision of the authorities, as reported by TASS, comes into force tomorrow. Israelis returning home will be required to take a PCR test at the airport and then go into quarantine. For those who have been ill and vaccinated – for three days. For the unvaccinated, a week if the test is negative. And two weeks without him.

Also, citizens are now prohibited from visiting several dozen African countries, in which, according to the Israeli authorities, the most difficult epidemiological situation has developed. Upon returning from them, people will be required to undergo quarantine in specialized hotels. Among other things, the leadership of the republic returned to the special services the ability to track data from the phones of citizens in order to determine whether they had contact with the sick. These rules will be in effect for at least two weeks.

On the territory of the republic, one case of infection with a strain of coronavirus was confirmed, which experts called an omicron. He is also suspected of seven other people. A new strain of covid has also been identified in several countries in Europe and in Hong Kong, however, Israel became the first state to close its borders because of the omicron.

The World Health Organization announced that this strain of coronavirus is causing concern among specialists. However, more research is needed to find out if that omicron is a less or more dangerous type of coronavirus.