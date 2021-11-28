Israel counterintelligence will track the geolocation of persons with the “omicron” – RBC

The location of the sick will be tracked by a mobile phone, this is done in order to interrupt the chain of infection, the prime minister’s office said. There they assured that we are talking only about carriers of the new strain.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signed a decree authorizing Shin Bet (Israel’s general security service for counterintelligence and internal security) to track the geolocation of individuals who have contracted the new omicron coronavirus strain (B.1.1.529), reports the office of the head of government.

They will determine the location by mobile phone “to identify the sick and interrupt the chain of infection.” The statement says that such measures will be applied only to those infected with the new strain; there is no talk of widespread use in relation to all patients, as it was before.

While the surveillance for the infected “omicron” will be conducted until midnight on December 2 (01:00 Moscow time on December 3). The office said in a statement that the measure will be reviewed daily and may be canceled ahead of schedule.

The general security service will not monitor the observance of self-isolation, the office added.