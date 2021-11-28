https://ria.ru/20211128/geolokatsiya-1761174050.html

Israeli government approves omicron geolocation tracking

TEL-AVIV, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The Israeli government has approved the General Security Service (SHABAK) tracking the geolocation of those infected with the new Omicron strain of COVID, the press service of the Prime Minister said. Determination of the location by cell phone will be carried out to identify cases and interrupt the chain of infection, “- said in the message. The decision will be valid until midnight next Thursday, December 2. The press service notes that these measures will” apply only to those infected with the new strain. there is no talk of widespread use in relation to all patients, as it was in previous waves. ” In addition, the General Security Service will not monitor self-isolation. Earlier it was reported that Israel is closing its borders to foreigners for two weeks due to the new COVID-19 omicron strain. Israelis returning from abroad will be required to pass a PCR test at the airport and go through quarantine, upon leaving which they will need to do another coronavirus test. For those who have been ill and vaccinated, the quarantine will last three days, for the unvaccinated – seven days in case of a negative retest and 14 days without it. Israelis returning from African countries identified as “red” (with a high incidence rate, now almost all African countries are classified in this category) will have to undergo quarantine in specialized hotels. In addition, a commission of ministers decided on digital surveillance of confirmed carriers of the new omicron strain. On Friday morning it was reported that a case of infection with a new coronavirus strain identified in South Africa was found in Israel. In addition, there is a suspicion of infection of several more people, they passed tests and are awaiting results in self-isolation. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett noted on Friday that the country is “on the brink of an emergency” and called on everyone “to be fully prepared for round-the-clock work “.

