It became known which processors drive Tesla electric vehicles. This is a landmark event

Tesla started using AMD processors instead of Intel in its latest Model Y revisions.

The mention of the new chips was discovered by Chinese buyers of Tesla electric cars – the AMD Ryzen processor is listed in the specifications of the head unit of their car.

According to the source, earlier Tesla had already switched to AMD Ryzen in the updated Model S. Now it was the turn of a more budget model: Tesla Model Y began to ship with AMD Ryzen chips – so far only in the Chinese market. Most likely, the company will soon start shipping versions of its electric vehicles with AMD to other countries.

It’s worth noting that Tesla’s electric vehicles have always been called “computers on wheels” as the company integrates a lot of electronics into its products. Due to the worldwide shortage of microelectronics, Tesla was forced to quite significantly “reshape” the entire process of manufacturing cars. For example, in the operation of some auto nodes, the company was forced to switch from SoC to microcontrollers, for which the software of electric cars was rewritten several times.

It seems that not only Apple has become disillusioned with Intel and its products. Previously, Tesla was a partner of Nvidia, then switched to Intel processors, and now we are observing the process of migration of the company’s products to AMD Ryzen chips – to a direct competitor to Intel. Whether Elon Musk will switch to the “red side” in all his cars, time will tell.

Earlier, we said that Tesla received more than a million orders for the Cybertruck, but with the start of production of this car, Musk is facing new difficulties. In addition, even the current models of its electric cars Tesla releases unfinished ones – in the literal sense of the word.