“It was important for us to tell a story about a brave woman” | Articles

The medieval thriller by Ridley Scott about the seamy side of chivalry “The Last Duel” is one of the main films of the season. The plot is based on the fundamental work of Eric Jager The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France (in Russian translation – “The Last Duel. The True Story of Crime, Passion and Judicial Duel”). The author of the book has been collecting documents for 10 years to tell about the last legalized judicial duel in France, which took place in the XIV century in the province of Normandy. The film version turned out to be too dark and brutal to become a hit at the box office, but she claims prestigious awards, cult status and a well-deserved place among the best works of the director of “Alien”, “Gladiator” and “The Martian”. Izvestia spoke with Ben Affleck, who in this project acts in several guises (screenwriter, producer, actor), as well as with the screenwriter of the film Nicole Holofsener …

“The film is about people who are unable to recognize the basic human properties of women”

– The film consists of three short stories – each one expounds the point of view of one of the heroes on the tragedy and the events that preceded it. The picture is already being compared with Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon”: one version of what is happening, another version – and all are true in their own way.

Nicole Holofsener: If someone thinks that “The Last Duel” is a film from the category of “he says this, and she says this,” then this person simply looked inattentively …

Ben Affleck: The very fact of such an interpretation aroused our curiosity about this person – it was quite obvious to us. Well, this is strange. And then we were faced with the fact that many had a similar reaction. As if we wanted to make it clear that the heroine can tell the truth about herself, or maybe lie. But it seems to us that in this regard, the point of view of the hero Adam Driver, whose perception is passed through the deepest narcissism, cruel, selfish, is first of all striking. And because of this quality, he just perceives the central event of the film so differently from others. …

Shot from the film “The Last Duel” Photo: Disney Studios

– Nicole, heroine film, accused her husband’s friend of rape. The husband challenges him to a duel, and if he wins, it will be considered that he is right, because the victory came by the will of heaven. And if he loses, then his wife will be accused of libel. Again – this is the will of heaven. About this woman Marguerite de Carrouge, not much is known. Have you “reinvented” it all?

Nicole Holofsener: Margarita as a character was a real challenge for the screenwriter. To create, to invent it was both very exciting and very sad. But I admired her. I think she was incredibly brave and honest. … It is a pleasure to write about such a person.

– “The Last Duel” is a film that forces us to rethink a lot. Is this what you wanted?

Ben Affleck: We wanted the viewer to feel something when he watches the movie. It seems to me that there is always such a goal, but especially with this film. because it is about people who are unable to recognize even the basic human properties of other people. First of all, women. Well, I am already silent about class stratification, peasants and so on. … Society was imbued with a strict hierarchy, which was associated with class, gender, heredity. Only a few managed to arrange their lives at their own discretion.

We wanted to remind you of how important it is to have the strength and ability to see people as they are. Find out that everyone deserves respect, everyone needs the opportunity to develop themselves and develop their family, to be happy. After all, then entire segments of society were deprived of these rights. Moreover: it is quite clear that for many people in the world the situation has changed little since then. …

We didn’t want to teach anyone a lesson, and we don’t pretend to discover something new. It was important for us to tell a story about a brave woman who did something incredible. And it’s especially great that all this really happened … That is, you watch a movie and are amazed that it was so in reality! This only enhances the effect, evokes special empathy.

Actor Ben Affleck (left) in The Last Duel Photo: Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency / 20th Century Studios

“Every villain is a hero of his own story“

– Ben, your character, Count Pierre Alencon – in fact, the evil genius of this story – in every possible way provokes a quarrel and a duel between two friends. Does he belong to his time – or is it all just his personal qualities?

Nicole Holofsener: Let me tell you the truth first: Ben didn’t play anything. He really is just that, trust me! So nothing needs to be justified by the era, this is his personality and that is.

Ben Affleck: Yes, since they started talking about it, then I, perhaps, confess. It’s all true, it’s all about me.

Seriously though: well, listen, if you are an actor-extra, but you play Julius Caesar, then you get not Caesar, but an extra. It’s clear. And each villain is a hero of his own story. You are not doing your job well as an actor, screenwriter, or even director, if you do not try to put some meaning, some understanding of why the character does what he does. Otherwise, there is no reason at all to invent and tell any story. … It should be rooted in reality, and there are always some reasons, connections, meanings.

For example, in The Last Duel, if we talk about the story itself, there were a huge number of difficulties of a different nature. After all, this plot is not the most common and not the most familiar to us. There is something monstrous, barbaric, dishonest about him. … Well, how can you breathe meaning into this, fill it with life? We puzzled over this for a long time and in the end came to the conclusion that we need to create a kind of our own universe, to construct a reality based on our cultural basis, our knowledge and social institutions. And then we passed this reality through the prism of the perception of several characters. … So we got the result that shocked you so much.

Screenwriter Nicole Holofsener at the 78th Venice International Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel Photo: Global Look Press / imago-images / Dave Bedrosian

– You speak as if there was nothing cheerful and life-affirming in the Middle Ages. And it was – it was shown in the film as well.

Nicole Holofsener: Of course it was. After all people are always people. Even then they lived their usual lives, enjoyed some things, had fun in their own way. … That is, they were people in the full sense of the word. You know, when they start to tell us about our film that it is gray and gloomy, I don’t really agree with that. With age, you begin to understand that humanity has changed little, and if something in a film about the events of a thousand years ago at first seems strange, then then you realize that it is around us as well. There is good and bad everywhere … It’s interesting everywhere.

“All people seek happiness, but some lack empathy.“

– There is an opinion that the central theme of the film is selfishness. What is the worst thing you have done in your life out of selfishness?

Nicole Holofsener: I’ve never been selfish. I always think about other people. Today, a lot is built on self-care, attention to oneself, self-care, and here, it seems to me, one step is to narcissism, narcissism and that very selfishness. And everyone tells you that this is for your own good …

Ben Affleck: Yes, this is a very curious cultural trend. Already everyone is engaged in knowing themselves through social networks, representing themselves, positioning themselves, projecting themselves through the Internet. If you dig deeper, then we are talking about pure solipsism in some vulgar sense of this term …

But in general, to tell you honestly, in my life I have met a number of really terrible, disgusting, disgusting people – and I realized one important thing about them. They all really want to be happy, like the rest. That is in general, all people in the world are looking for happiness! It took me a while to accept this fact. Everyone wants their needs to be met and their dreams come true. But the problem is that some of the inhabitants of the Earth lack empathy. Well, or they lack it to some extent. There is not enough sympathy, not even a simple thought about how the person who is next to them feels. And the inability to understand this, to feel, to think about it lies at the root of any selfishness. …

Shot from the film “The Last Duel” Photo: Disney Studios

– How do you formulate the main theme of the film for yourself?

Nicole Holofsener: The Last Duel is about chivalry and gender. About vanity and pride, about jealousy and revenge. The film is not about protecting a woman. It’s about winning a duel and saving face. Women have no identity there, no security, no rights … First, they are the property of their fathers, then – of their husbands, who also become the fathers of their daughters. Complete gender inequality.

Ben Affleck: At the same time, gender inequality is quite insidious. Because the knightly code skillfully operates with such, you know, the idea of ​​the noble protection of a woman, the cult of a beautiful lady … She is put on a pedestal. And reality is under this veil.

You know, my daughter recently read Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, we were discussing this novel, and she noticed that Dickens resorts to his typical technique: puts a woman in a frame and makes her a symbol of pure naturalness or something similar. … That is, she immediately grasped the inconsistency and hypocrisy of such a view. This also means that we mentally elevate a woman so that it will elevate ourselves, so that we plunge into contemplation of some kind of ideal relationship and admiring them, forgetting that women are, first of all, people … With these gestures, we deny their humanity.

By the way, my daughter speaks Russian and really wants to go to Russia sometime, visit Moscow … Can you advise where to stay? Kidding. She won’t listen to me anyway.