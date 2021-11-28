Italian doctors showed an image of the omicron-strain protein – RBK

As the newspaper reports with reference to scientists, the image does not prove. that the new version of SARS-CoV-2 is more dangerous, “the virus just adapted to the human species, creating a different version.” The experts said that new research is needed that will show whether this adaptation is neutral, less dangerous or more dangerous.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced yesterday that a new type of virus could threaten countries that are already fighting the spread of infection. The WHO believes that B.1.1.529 can weaken the effect of vaccines, it also spreads faster than previous versions, and may affect more people, including those who have previously had other strains.

Read on RBC Pro

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the omicron strain is able to be transmitted between people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. As Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, said earlier, the new variant contains 32 mutations, many of which increase its infectivity and resistance to vaccines.

Cases of infection with strain B.1.1.529 have been confirmed, inter alia, in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, Germany, Great Britain, Italy and Israel. In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters, they have not yet been identified.

Against the background of the discovery of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, countries began to restrict international air traffic. Israel became the first state to ban entry for foreigners for two weeks.