Jennifer Aniston remembers being rude to her sister from Friends during fights

52-year-old American actress Jennifer Aniston does not often please fans with any photos or videos on her Instagram page, where more than 38.1 million people follow her life.

Now we propose to recall the chic and even unusual acting duet between the beautiful Jennifer and Reese Witherspoon, which managed to take place thanks to the television series called “The Morning Show”.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, photo: Instagram

“When we shoot scenes where we have to quarrel, it’s very difficult not to laugh because we have to be rude to each other. But how rude is Reese if she’s such a sweetheart!” Aniston once said.

In the script, the Friends star plays the news program host, while Reese Witherspoon plays the reporter. The world saw the first episode back in 2019 and since then the project has earned many awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, Primetime Emmy Award and Television Critics’ Choice Award.

Reese Witherspoon, photo from Instagram

“And I liked Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, how they became friends and became imbued with the first part of the series” Big Little Lies “, that they even produced the second and themselves called for the role of the mother-in-law of Meryl Streep”, “Jennifer and Reese played together in” Friends ” , and they also swore there, by the way, they were even rivals “, – write users on the Internet.

TV series Friends, photo: screenshot

