Jennifer Lawrence spotted dating director David O. Russell

And the day before yesterday, the actress again got into the lenses of the paparazzi, but with a different man. Jennifer, 27, was photographed as she walked out of the restaurant with director David O. Russell, 59, on her arm. After spending three hours at the Felice Ristorante & WineBar in New York, they walked down the street, talking animatedly and laughing. Perhaps it was also an invitation to a role in a new film, but given the happy smiles of the characters, it was more like a romantic meeting.

Jennifer Lawrence and David O. Russell

Jennifer and David know each other well. The actress starred in three films directed by the director: “My Boyfriend is Crazy” (2012), “American Scam” (2013) and “Joy” (2015). O. Russell has been in a relationship with Holly Davis for many years. Like 49-year-old Darren Aronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence has a significant age difference with him. Because of this, according to insiders, the relationship between the actress and Darren broke up.

They had a huge age difference, they are very different. Jennifer is just starting to deal with her life, she has a lot of freedom and choice. Darren already has several obligations and is not ready for life experiments, – said the source.

The actress met Darren Aronofsky while working on the film “Mom”