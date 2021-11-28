Jennifer Lopez, 52, wants children from Ben Affleck

The singer dreams of re-experiencing the joy of motherhood.





Legion-Media

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez











Jennifer Lopez is raising two children – 13 year old Emmy and Maximilian. Motherhood was not easy for the star: the singer tried several times to get pregnant with IVF, and only in 2008 she was lucky. Despite all the difficulties, the artist dreams of replenishing her family.

A close friend of Lopez told Heat World about the star’s plans for the future. As it turned out, the singer intends to experience the joy of motherhood again next year. The star dreams of another child, but realizes that due to her age she may face some difficulties. Jennifer turned 52 last month, so she won’t be able to carry a parent.

According to an insider, the star does not want to resort to adoption. The singer dreams of giving birth to a child from her beloved Ben Affleck – and perhaps not even one, but two. It is reported that Lopez has already told her children about the possible appearance of a brother or sister. The heirs of the star reacted positively to the news.

Friend Lopez also noted that the singer is now very happy and in no hurry with motherhood. The star wants to legalize relations with Affleck first of all, so she has already begun planning the wedding ceremony.