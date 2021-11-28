Jennifer Lopez has put together a brown wardrobe for this fall. And we understand her perfectly

This season, Jennifer Lopez is betting on brown, a color that has become the main favorite of all the stars and influencers on Instagram in the summer. First, the singer came to support her boyfriend Ben Affleck at the premiere of The Last Duel, where he and Angelina Jolie played one of the main roles. Jennifer chose a brown Hervé Léger set and a Tom Ford monochromatic clutch to hit the red carpet. I must admit that this exit of the couple took us to 2003, when they first appeared together at the premieres and starred in music videos.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2021 Arturo holmes

Following the stars, they were photographed together on a walk in New York: this time, the singer chose a brown Gucci cape, a leather skirt with a black turtleneck and suede boots. She complemented the look with “aviators” in the spirit of the 2000s and a Chanel 2.55 bag.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2021 Gotham

We invite you to follow the example of Jennifer Lopez and wear brown outside the red carpet – both at official events and in everyday life. This color is really experiencing its renaissance in 2021, although it was not on sale a couple of years ago, as Olga Dunina, Vogue Russia Fashion Director, talks about. And now half of the editors dream of a brown coat for this season (may the Telegram-channel “Antiglianets” forgive us for such mundane dreams). We have collected for you 15 items from sweaters and jackets to a cap from the first fall collection of Vogue, which are worth adding to your wishlist for this season.

Sweater Semicouture, 12 093 rubles, farfetch.com

Jacket LVIR, 42 350 rubles, tsum.ru

Dresses Saint Laurent, 75850 rubles, tsum.ru

Acne Studios coat, 80,971 ruble, farfetch.com

Jacket Acne Studios, 40,900 rubles, tsum.ru

Pullover Jacquemus, 25,650 rubles, tsum.ru

Vogue cap, 3500 rubles, condenaststore.ru

Sweater Victoria Beckham, 75,950 rubles, tsum.ru

Jacket Nanushka, 36750 rubles, tsum.ru

Skirt Low Classic, 29500 rubles, tsum.ru

Turtleneck Petar Petrov, 35 970 rubles, tsum.ru

Pleats Please Issey Miyake dress, 24,520 rubles, matchesfashion.com

Turtleneck Totême, 14,460 rubles, farfetch.com

Chloé trousers, 89 950 rubles, tsum.ru

Adamo dress, 68 600 rubles, tsum.ru