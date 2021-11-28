Jennifer Lopez returned to rom-com

And she married Owen Wilson after betraying her husband, a musician.

Jennifer Lopez, famous pop diva and Ben Affleck’s muse, rarely pleases fans with big screen appearances. Her performance with a particular emphasis on dance skills was last enjoyed in The Strippers (2019).

A year earlier, J. Lo had starred in the melodrama Start Over, about the thorny path to success of a department store manager’s assistant. And before that, she had not filmed at all for 4 years, since the infamous “Fan” (which brought her a nomination for “Golden Raspberry” for the worst female role).

But now Lopez has returned to the genre of romantic comedies, which she does best: we fondly remember “Wedding Planner”, “Madam Maid” and “Let’s Dance.”

The heroine of “First Comer” Cat Valdez is a renowned singer who for a long time performed in a duet with her fiancé Bastian (played by the famous Colombian performer Maluma). When the chosen one dared to cheat on her, the woman decided to marry literally the first person she met. It turned out to be a humble math teacher with a good-natured face, Owen Wilson.

The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby, published in 2007. The director is Kat Koiro, who has previously worked on individual episodes of popular TV series like Mozart in the Jungle and Brooklyn 9-9, and has also directed several feature films.

For Jennifer Lopez, Kat Valdez’s story has become somewhat autobiographical. And it’s not so much about the undeniable superstar status as about the twists and turns of her relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez. They dated from 2017 to 2021 and were planning a wedding.

But after the details of Rodriguez’s betrayal were revealed, J. Lo quickly broke up with him. True, as the next gentleman she chose not a random uncle from the crowd of fans, but a longtime acquaintance of Ben Affleck, to whom she was engaged 20 years ago.

The world premiere of “First Comer” is scheduled for February 10, 2022. Then, exactly on Valentine’s Day, the film will be released in Russia.